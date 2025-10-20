From the shores of Antarctica, a global voice rises for #JusticeForZubeenGarg

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: From beyond the seven seas and thirteen rivers from the distant and frozen lands of Antarctica, a heartfelt call for justice has been raised for Assam’s beloved musical legend Zubeen Garg. Carrying the emotional phrase #JusticeForZubeenGarg, Assamese youth Kangkan Kashyap, hailing from Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district, has drawn global attention through his symbolic gesture. Kangkan Kashyap, who is currently employed with Disney Cruise Line, has travelled across all seven continents, covering more than 50 countries and visiting over 120 cities around the world. Despite being thousands of miles away from home, his love and respect for Zubeen Garg continue to shine through his actions.

In his recent Facebook posts, the recurring phrase #JusticeForZubeenGarg stands out as a strong statement of emotional solidarity. From the icy expanse of Antarctica, Kangkan’s voice joins millions of others across Assam and the Diaspora who seek truth and justice for the departed artiste.

His gesture has deeply moved netizens, who describe it as a reflection of how Zubeen Garg’s influence transcends geography and time. It symbolizes that Assam’s call for justice has no boundaries and that even at the edge of the earth, the spirit of Zubeen Garg continues to echo through the hearts of his admirers.

