JusticeForZubeenGarg campaign resonates at Ghaghara Kachari village

DHEKIAJULI: Echoing the growing public sentiment for justice in the case of Assam’s beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg, a heartfelt community event titled #JusticeForZubeenGarg was organized on Monday at Bathou Temple premises in Ghaghara Kachari village, near Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district.

The event, marked by songs of solidarity and emotional tributes, also carried a message of environmental conservation through a mass tree plantation drive led by the organization, Seuji Society. Over fifty Nahor saplings along with species like Golapi Kanchan, Mahanim, Radhachura, Devdaru, White Sandalwood, and Red Sandalwood were planted around the temple campus. The ceremonial planting was conducted by Additional Superintendent of Police, Pranjal Bora.

Organized under the patronage of nature enthusiast Prafulla Das and social worker Karuna Kanta Bora, the event was conducted by Seuji Society President Sanjay Baruah. Active support came from Madhurya Bora, Nelson Basumatary (Village Society President), and Gokul Boro (Secretary).

The gathering began with a minute of silence in memory of the Late artist, followed by the crowd raising slogans of ‘Justice for Zubeen Garg,’ and ‘Give Justice to Zubeen Garg.’

Speaking on the occasion, Karuna Kanta Bora and Prafulla Das emphasised the need for citizens across Assam to vigilantly observe how the government and legal authorities progress in ensuring justice for the artiste.

Delivering the closing remarks, Sanjay Baruah highlighted the purpose of the #JusticeForZubeenGarg movement, appealing to people across social media platforms to use the hashtag in their posts as a mark of collective consciousness and solidarity.

