Funeral of retired principal Bharati Patgiri performed in Bilasipara

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: The funeral of Bharati Patgiri, retired principal of Bilasipara College and the author of Shresthjit Brahma Memorial Trust who died of cancer on October 11 was performed on Monday. Synchronizing with the funeral ceremony of Bharati Patgiri, Dr Kanulal Das, managing trustee of Shresthajit Brahma Memorial Trust arranged a tributary function on Monday in the Dr. B.R Ambedkar Bhawan, Bilasipara where more than 100 poor widows were given one blanket and a sari. The function was attended by Dr. Mokaddes Ali SDMO, Dr. Nasir Uddin Ahmed, in-charge of Bilasipara Model Hospital, legal advisor of the trust senior advocate Tapan Bhattacharjee, chartered accountant Gobinda Agrawal, deputy managing trustee Krishna Chandra Ghose and Dayal Paul, office secretary. Managing trustee Dr KL Das delivered welcome address.

Also Read: Assam: Goalpara draft panchayat electoral roll published

Also Watch: