Gadadhar Kabi Chakra Hosts Magazine Launch and Poetry Recitation at Dhubri Middle English School

DHUBRI: Gadadhar Kabi Chakra organized a magazine launch ceremony and poetry recitation event at the Dhubri Middle English School auditorium recently. The event was presided over by the president of the Gadadhar Kabi Chakra, Sarbeshwar Barkalita Deb while purpose of the event was explained by Zakir Hussain, Editor of the magazine.

Altogether forty poets from various parts of Dhubri district attended the event and recited their poems and captivated the audience. During the poetry recitation event, the 102nd issue of the C “Gadadhar”, edited by Zakir Hussain, was released by renowned litterateur, Abu Hasan Sheikh. He encouraged the poets to contribute to the magazine and help improve its quality.

Former president of the Dhubri District Employees’ Union, Amjad Hussain Mazumdar also addressed the gathering. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Zakir Hussain.

Also Read: Youth's Body Recovered from Moran Tea Estate Near Demow

Also Watch: