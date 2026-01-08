Gajraj Corps organizes rally for ex-servicemen and war widows at Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Reaffirming its enduring bond with veterans and their families, the Indian Army on Sunday organized a massive Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Rally at Udalguri stadium under the aegis of the Gajraj Corps. Conducted by the Red Horns Division, the rally stood as a powerful tribute to Veer Naris, Veer Matas, and ex-servicemen, guided by the motto ‘Seva Ka Sammaan.’

The daylong programme witnessed an overwhelming participation of over 4,000 ex-servicemen and their family members from different districts of Lower Assam, turning the stadium into a vibrant symbol of respect, gratitude, and solidarity. The turnout itself reflected the trust and faith the veteran community continues to repose in the armed forces.

Addressing the gathering, the General Officer Commanding of Gajraj Corps, Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, AVSM, YSM, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the ex-servicemen for their invaluable service to the nation. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by veterans and their families and reiterated the Army’s unwavering commitment to their welfare and dignity. As part of the outreach, tri-scooters, wheelchairs, and essential medical equipment were distributed to disabled ex-servicemen and their dependents. Veer Naris and Veer Matas were formally felicitated by Raj Gambhir, Chairperson, Gajraj Corps, AWWA, in a moment marked by emotion and honour. A major highlight of the rally was a comprehensive medical and wellness camp, where specialist doctors from AIIMS Guwahati provided quality healthcare using modern diagnostic facilities. The camp offered much-needed medical attention to veterans, many of whom reside in remote areas with limited access to specialized treatment.

To address administrative and financial concerns, dedicated grievance redressal counters were set up by representatives from the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions), various Army Record Offices, and the SPARSH system. Aadhaar updation facilities were provided by UIDAI, while leading banks including State Bank of India, IDFC First Bank, and Axis Bank offered financial consultation and guidance.

Informative kiosks manned by officials from various government departments in coordination with the district administration created awareness about employment and re-skilling opportunities for ex-servicemen transitioning to civilian life.

Beyond resolving pension related issues, the rally emerged as a holistic platform offering healthcare, financial planning, and livelihood guidance. The event stood as a shining example of military-civil fusion, underscoring the Gajraj Corps’ steadfast resolve to ensure that those who once safeguarded the nation continue to receive dignity, care, and rightful recognition in society.

Also Read: Golaghat Zilla Sainik Board and Sainik Bandhu meeting focuses on welfare of ex-servicemen