Golaghat Zilla Sainik Board and Sainik Bandhu meeting focuses on welfare of ex-servicemen

GOLAGHAT: The Zilla Sainik Board and Sainik Bandhu meeting of Golaghat district was held at DC’s Conference Hall, Golaghat recently. The meeting was presided over by Pulak Mahanta, ACS, District Commissioner, and President, Zilla Sainik Board, Golaghat. Brigadier (Dr) Gonesh Hazarika (Retd), Lt Col Rajeevan KT (Retd), Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer, Secretary, and the senior district officers of various departments along with 30 ex-servicemen representatives from the district attended the meeting.

The session started with the state anthem and a two-minute silence observed in the honour of Zubeen Garg. The Secretary, Lt Col Rajeevan KT, then briefed on the need and importance of looking after the welfare and other aspects related to the serving soldiers, Veer Naris, ex-servicemen, and their dependents, and the measures taken by the administration for the upliftment and welfare of serving and retired defence personnel and dependents in the district.

The video clip of the historical victory of our Armed Forces and the country as a whole in Operation Sindoor was displayed. After that the two Gallantry Award winners of the district Capt Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra (Posthumous), and Honorary Capt Benudhar Bora, Sena Medal, were honoured by Pulak Mahanta, ACS, District Commissioner, & President Zilla Sainik Board.

The District Commissioner announced that henceforth on all occasions of state/district ceremonial functions being held at Golaghat, like Independence Day, Republic Day, etc, all the War Widows and Gallantry Award winners of the district would be felicitated every year and all the ex-servicemen of the district would be extended invitation. Besides, to motivate the boys and girls of the district to join Armed Forces, leaflets with respect to employment opportunities in Indian Armed Forces would be circulated in schools.

