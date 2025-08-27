Ganaswaraj Party, IPFS press for conservation of natural water bodies in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Raising serious concern over the deteriorating condition of natural water bodies and aquatic biodiversity in historic Sivasagar, the Nikhil Axom Samajbadi Janaganatantrik Ganaswaraj Party and the Indian Patriotic Federation (Socialist) have jointly urged the authorities to take immediate steps for their preservation through scientific methods.

In a press release, the Assam State Chief Coordinator of both organizations and senior journalist Pranjal Rajguru highlighted that Sivasagar was endowed with several centuries-old tanks and wetlands which formed a part of its rich natural and cultural heritage. Among them are the historic Borpukhuri, Jamuna, Joysagar Tank, Gaurisagar Tank, and several other natural wetlands. According to Rajguru, these water bodies are habitats for a large number of freshwater turtles, while the Dikhow River flowing through Sivasagar supports numerous softshell turtles, locally known as Shihu, a rare and threatened species.

Rajguru underlined that the survival of these aquatic species was now under threat due to rapid pollution, encroachment and lack of proper conservation measures. He stressed that the natural water bodies of Sivasagar must be preserved with urgency using modern scientific methods to ensure ecological balance as well as the survival of these rare species.

Drawing attention to recent incidents, Rajguru mentioned that two fully grown turtles were found dead in the Jamuna, allegedly due to plastic waste and water pollution. It is suspected that the turtles had entered the water channel from Borpukhuri during floods and succumbed after being trapped in contaminated water. Again, after the heavy rainfall on Monday morning, local residents managed to rescue another turtle from the banks of the Jamuna, indicating the continued vulnerability of these creatures.

Despite such alarming developments, Rajguru criticized the Sivasagar Municipal Board for its failure to initiate proper cleaning and maintenance of the Jamuna. He expressed deep dissatisfaction that, even after repeated appeals, the authorities of municipal board and Pollution Control Board had not taken up systematic measures for desilting and scientific restoration of the historic water channel. He also demanded the removal of illegal encroachments from the Jamuna in accordance with legal provisions.

Also Read: Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu Inaugurates MCH Unit at Sivasagar Civil Hospital

Also Watch: