Gandhi Jayanti celebrated in Nazira with interfaith prayers and tributes

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated on Thursday at Nazira Gandhi Maidan, organized by the Nazira co-district administration and Nazira Municipal Board. The event began with Nazira Co-District Commissioner Pratibha Meshram lighting a lamp and offering floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue, followed by an interfaith prayer meeting and the recitation of Ramdhun. Ex-Chairman of Nazira municipality Abdur Rahman, social activist Pranab Handique, Maulana Sehidul, Kuldeep Singh, and Naranath Konwar, among others, participated in the event.

Assistant commissioners of Nazira Arunabh Sonowal and Kalyan Jyoti Hazarika, Nazira Municipal Board Executive Officer Divya Sonar, and other officials and staff members of Nazira co-district administration were also present.

The celebration was a fitting tribute to the Father of the Nation, promoting the values of peace, harmony, and service to humanity.

