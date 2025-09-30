Maha nam-prasanga held in Nazira’s Amolapatty on Zubeen Garg’s shraddha

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: On the occasion of Zubeen Garg’s shraddha, a maha nam-prasanga was organized at Amolapatty of Nazira, with the cooperation of the local residents. The event was held to seek peace for the departed soul of the legendary singer. People across various locations have been paying tributes to Zubeen Garg, who was considered the heartbeat of Assam and its people. There is a widespread demand for a judicial investigation into the singer’s mysterious death.

The maha nam-prasanga was organized by the residents of Amolapatty, Nazira, on the eleventh day of Zubeen Garg’s passing, which marked his shraddha. The event began with the offering of floral tributes and lighting of earthen lamps, followed by the nam-prasanga.It was a testament to the impact Zubeen Garg had on the people of Assam.

Also Read: Assam DGP urges Public Trust in SIT Probe into Zubeen Garg’s Death

Also Watch: