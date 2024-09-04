Railway Protection Special Force Jawan Tragically Takes Own Life at Silchar Rail Station

Silchar: In a sensational case, a Railway Protection Special Force jawan killed himself with his service rifles at Silchar rail station. The jawan, identified as Sanuj Chouhan was rushed to the SMCH only to be declared brought dead by the attending doctors. Chouhan killed himself at around 9.30 pm at the station where he was posted in. What lead the young jawan to finish his own life was yet to be unfurled.

Also Read: 13 Students Hospitalized After Suspected Food Poisoning at Jatiya Vidyalaya Hostel in Tinsukia

Also Watch: