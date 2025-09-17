Gargaon college observes International Ozone Day with awareness programmes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Eco Club of Gargaon College, in association with the Departments of Physics and Chemistry and the NSS Unit, observed the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer on Tuesday with a series of awareness activities designed to highlight the importance of Ozone Layer and sustainability. The programme commenced with a plantation drive, symbolizing the collective responsibility of conserving nature for future generations.

This was followed by a popular talk on the global theme ‘From Science to Global Action’ and a poster competition for students. The event was inaugurated by Prof Diganta Konwer, Vice-Principal of the College, who in his inaugural address emphasized the significance of the ozone layer as Earth’s protective shield and discussed the causes, consequences, and possible preventive measures for ozone depletion.

The event was coordinated and conducted by Dr Rimjim Borah, Coordinator of the Eco Club and Programme Officer of NSS, who also deliberated on the historical background of World Ozone Day, its relevance in the current climate crisis, and the role of youth in promoting sustainable practices.

The popular talk was delivered by Dr Saheen Sehnaz Begum, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry. In her deliberation, she highlighted the scientific breakthroughs that led to the signing of the Montreal Protocol and stressed the urgent need for global cooperation, policy implementation, and individual initiatives to mitigate ozone depletion.

The poster competition added a creative dimension to the celebration, enabling students to express their ideas visually.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation of more than 150 students, NSS volunteers, and faculty members, reflecting the strong commitment of the college community towards environmental causes.

