Gargaon College hosts GC Edu Expo 1.0 to promote student entrepreneurship

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: An entrepreneurial workshop titled "GC Edu Expo 1.0" was organized by the Department of Commerce, Gargaon College, at the college premises on Thursday. The event, aimed at promoting practical learning and innovative entrepreneurship among students, was inaugurated by eminent academician and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr. Sabyasachi Mahanta, in the presence of faculty members and enthusiastic students.

In his speech, Dr. Mahanta underscored the importance of inculcating entrepreneurial skills among students, particularly in view of the rising unemployment scenario. He highlighted how such events engage students in hands-on activities and practical learning, thereby enhancing their employability and preparing them for real-world challenges.

Dr. Anil Tanti, Head of the Department of Commerce, in his welcome address emphasized the significance of experiential learning and entrepreneurial skills in today's competitive environment. The event was attended by IQAC Coordinator Dr. Surajit Saikia; Pranab Dowerah, President of the Gargaon College Teachers' Union; Biju Phukan, President of the Gargaon College Employees' Union; along with faculty members, non-teaching staff, and students of the college.

Significantly, GC Edu Expo 1.0 was organized as a practical, skill-based extension of the workshop on "Marketing Strategies for Innovative Entrepreneurship" conducted by the Department of Commerce earlier on February 6. The event provided students with a platform to apply the knowledge gained from the workshop to real-life business scenarios through direct interaction with customers and live product demonstrations.

The event was coordinated by Dr. Nazreen Parveen Ali and Dr. Nilakhi Baruah, Assistant Professors of the Department of Commerce, who played pivotal roles in planning and executing the programme. The organizing committee comprised Dr. Meghali Bora, Nomami Dutta, Dr. Mintu Gogoi, and Gautom Hazarika, faculty members of the department, whose collective efforts ensured the smooth conduct of the expo.

A major highlight of the event was the "exhibition-cum-sale," which featured participation from students representing 14 departments of the college. The expo witnessed overwhelming support and active participation from students, faculty members, and visitors. Stalls displayed a wide range of innovative handmade crafts, artistic creations, traditional products, and handicrafts, reflecting creativity, cultural richness, and entrepreneurial potential.

