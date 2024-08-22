Gargaon College Signs MoU with Directorate of Historical and Antiquarian Studies to Boost Research and Extension Activities

SIVASAGAR: In tune with its vision of generating research and extension activities for the development of the society, Gargaon College, one of the foremost institutes of upper Assam signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Directorate of Historical and Antiquarian Studies, a premier institute of the state under the Department of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture, Government of Assam on Monday at the college premises.

Dr Sangeeta Gogoi, Director of the Directorate of Historical and Antiquarian Studies, in her address, spoke of the necessity of preserving and conserving the historical resources such as manuscripts, inscriptions and other antique materials related to the history of Assam and promoting researches on the culture and heritage of the state. While explaining the ways of digitization and preservation of manuscripts, archival documents etc., Dr Gogoi shared her wide experience of travelling to various South East Asian countries for carrying out studies on preservation and conservation of historical resources.

Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, eminent academician and Principal of Gargaon College, in his lecture, spoke of the mutual benefit of both the organizations in terms of collaborative research activities in fields like history, archaeology, ethnology etc., conduct of workshops, seminars, use of library resources, exchange of information, publication of research papers among others. Dr Mahanta expressed hope that the MoU signed between both the organizations shall pave the way for pioneering research in the field of Historical and Antiquarian Studies in the region. Dr Surajit Saikia, IQAC Coordinator, Dr Dilip Kumar Deka, head of the department of Geography, Dr Baluram Das, head of the department of History, Dr Nilutpal Chutia, Assistant Professor of Economics, Dr Bornali Dutta, head of the department of Statistics among other faculty members were present on the occasion.

