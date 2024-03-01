Gargaon College raises awareness on importance of traditional knowledge

SIVASAGAR: The Science Forum of Gargaon College, in collaboration with IQAC, Gargaon College, observed National Science Day with great fervour on Wednesday. The programme which was centered on the theme “Indigenous Technology for Viksit Bharat” commenced with the ceremonial flag hoisting at the college campus by Dr Chadraditya Gogoi, Associate Professor of the Department of Geology and president of the Science Forum of Gargaon College. The morning session was inaugurated by Dr Rina Handique, the Vice Principal of Gargaon College, who delivered an enlightening speech on the significance of celebrating National Science Day. Dr Anurag Protim Das, Assistant General Secretary of the Gargaon College Science Forum, enthralled the gathering with a compelling speech.

Further enriching the programme was a “Popular Talk” segment, skillfully delivered by Dr Chadraditya Gogoi. Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, eminent academician, columnist and Principal of Gargaon College, took the stage to inaugurate the session, elaborating on the paramount importance of indigenous technology in the contemporary age and its potential for the future. Dr Mahanta highlighted India’s rich heritage of scientific thought and inventions since ancient times, underscoring their profound impact on society.

The resource person, Dr Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma, Assistant Professor at Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology (JIST), enlightened the audience with a comprehensive discourse on science and the significance of observing National Science Day. Dr Sharma elucidated the Raman Effect and its monumental contribution to global science, advocating the adoption and application of traditional knowledge and indigenous technology for holistic development. Dr Sharma’s engaging session invited active participation from students across various departments of Gargaon College, making the programme interactive and enriching.

Concluding the event, Dr Anurag Protim Das extended a heartfelt vote of thanks to all dignitaries, and Rejina Borah, Assistant Professor of the Department of Geography, presented the rapporteur’s report. The programme was gracefully hosted by Monurama Phukan, Assistant Professor, Department of Geography, Gargaon College.

Also Read: Information and Career Guidance Cell of Debraj Roy College organized Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Livelihood programme

Also Watch: