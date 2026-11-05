Garima Saikia Garg Taken to Mumbai for Intensive Psychiatric Support

Guwahati: Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg, is being transferred to Mumbai for specialized medical evaluation and prolonged psychological support today. The decision follows deep medical concerns regarding her mental well-being, severe anxiety, and acute depression.

She is scheduled to be discharged from Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati on Thursday to proceed with her travel.

Garima was originally admitted to the facility on Saturday, October 31, 2026, after falling abruptly ill and fainting during an event at Assam Jatiya Bidyalay. While clinical investigations indicate her physical vital signs—including blood pressure and blood sugar levels—remain medically normal and stable, doctors report a severe decline in her emotional health.

According to Dr. Hitesh Baruah, Managing Director of Nemcare Hospitals, Garima has been experiencing acute trauma, severe sleep disturbances, and a breakdown of her eating routines. “She has been unable to get adequate sleep and wakes up abruptly during the night. She manages only two to five hours of sleep,” Dr. Baruah stated.

The medical team revealed that the emotional toll intensified following the recent bail granted to two accused individuals, Amritprabha Mahanta and Sandipan Garg, linked to her legal pursuit of justice for her late husband.

During her hospital stay, Garima reportedly suffered an emotional breakdown, expressing severe despair. “She is going through immense emotional pain. Along with physical rest, she needs sustained psychological care and counselling,” Dr. Baruah added.

The proposed multi-disciplinary psychiatric care and specialized rehabilitation program in Mumbai is expected to span 15 to 21 days. Although she is out of immediate physical danger, the medical board emphasized that local treatment avenues had been exhausted.

"We have done whatever we could here, but we want her to receive better counselling at a higher-level institution," Dr. Baruah confirmed. The exact medical institution in Mumbai is being finalized in close coordination with her family. The hospital has actively appealed to the public to provide her with complete privacy and a stress-free environment crucial for her long-term recovery