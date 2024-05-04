‘Garo organisations will support Congress in 3rd phase of Lok Sabha election’

Boko: A press conference was organized by several Garo organisations which include Garo National Council (GNC), Garo Women Council (GWC), Garo Youth Council (GYC), Garo Autonomous Council Demand Committee (GACDC) and many other Garo organisations at Santipur village in Boko-Chaygaon Assembly Constituency on Friday.

Advisor of GNC Franklin Sangma, president Enindra Marak, GYC president Manseng Marak, GWC president Laprosti Sangma, convenor of GACDC Piyush Marak and leaders from various Garo organizations were present at the press conference. GNC Advisor Franklin Sangma spoke about the press conference to highlight the pressing issues and concerns faced by our Garo community in Assam.

Sangma said that a meeting of Garo organisations i.e. Garo National Council (GNC), Garo Youth Council (GYC), Garo Women Council (GWC), Garo Autonomous Council Demand Committee (GACDC) and various Garo organisations were held on April 23 at Santipur Community Hall in Boko-Chagaon LAC.

After threadbare discussions on various burning issues the house unanimously resolved that the Garo community and all its representative organisations will extend full support to the Indian National Congress (INC) and INDIA alliance in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election which will be held on May 7.

Franklin said, “The Garo community has been an integral part of the socio-cultural fabric of Assam for generations, with a population exceeding 8.5 lakhs, the Garos are the second largest tribal community in the state. While a significant portion of our populations reside in the Brahmaputra and Barak Valleys, a considerable number, approximately 4.5 lakhs, are concentrated in 545 border villages in Kamrup and Goalpara districts.”

“Despite our substantial presence, the Garo community continues to struggle for rightful recognition and representation in various spheres of life, including socio-political and economic domains. Our longstanding demand for an Autonomous Council to identify, culture, economic growth, land rights, and customary laws remains unaddressed even after 75 years of independence”, added Franklin Sangma.

Meanwhile in the conference, GNC president Enindra Marak said, “The ongoing delimitation process and border realignment with Meghalaya post additional challenges and opportunities for our community. In light of these developments, we are actively reorganizing and strategizing ourselves to forge alliances with other tribal groups and communities to assert our legitimate aspirations.”

Marak also said, “Further, with the recent declaration of Boko-Chaygaon and West Goalpara Assembly constituencies as Scheduled Tribe (ST) Reserved Constituencies, has opened opportunities for the Garo community to elect their representatives to voice their demands both in the Assam Assembly and Panchayats. As long standing supporters of the Indian National Congress party, we urge the party and its leadership to recognize and advocate for our cause, thereby ensuring our representation and participation in decision-making processes from which we have been deprived.”

On the other hand, GNC advisor Franklin Sangma said that he regretted the lack of respect for the Constitution of India and the Election Commission. Sangma alleged that BJP workers were distributing forms to village women to vote for the BJP in violation of the model code of conduct and urged the national party not to do so.

When asked why the Garo community does not support the BJP party, the Garo organisations responded that Congress respects all Indian communities and religions, but the BJP actively opposes Christianity. “Accordingly, we will never, ever accept the BJP party, he said.

“Our Garo organisations have a long pending demand i.e. the Garo Autonomous Council and we discussed the matter with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. But he didn’t respond to our demands as he listened and responded to other communities’ demands.” added Franklin Sangma.

“In conclusion, we appeal to the Indian National Congress to address the grievances and aspirations of the Garo community by fulfilling our demand for an Autonomous Council and ensuring our equitable representation in governance structures. We remain committed to working collaboratively for the socio-economic development and cultural preservation of our community and the state at large.” added Franklin Sangma, advisor GNC. More than 1.3 lakhs Garo voters will cast their votes in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election.

