Gas leakage at ONGC rig triggers public outcry and environmental alarm

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Massive gas leakage and explosion at ONGC’s Rig No. RDS-147A in the Bhatiapar-Bari Chuk area of Sivasagar district sparked widespread outrage among local residents and environmental groups. The incident, which occurred on Thursday, continues to pose a serious threat to public safety and the environment, with ONGC authorities yet to successfully control the gas emission.

Locals and civil society organizations blamed ONGC’s negligence for the disaster, accusing the company of failing to adopt advanced safety technologies and maintain proper operational protocols. Eyewitnesses and local residents alleged that at the time of the explosion, there were no fire brigade vehicles or experienced technical personnel present at the rig site.

The explosion’s loud noise continues to instil fear among residents of the surrounding areas. In response to the threat, Sivasagar district administration has shifted people living near the site to temporary relief camps. Tensions remain high in the region, with a war-like emergency response underway to prevent any further mishaps.

Environmentalists voiced serious concerns about the potential long-term impact on the region’s ecosystem. Rupraj Baruah, president of the Parivesh Suraksha Samiti, Sivasagar district, warned that the gas leak could cause irreversible damage to biodiversity, particularly in the ecologically sensitive Bari Chuk area.

Additionally, ONGC came under heavy criticism for failing to extend any form of assistance at the relief camps. In response to the ongoing gas leak incident at Rig No. RDS-147A near Bhatiapar in the Rudrasagar field, ONGC issued a press release on Friday stating that efforts were actively underway to bring the situation under control.

According to the release, ONGC’s Crisis Management Team has been deployed at the site and is currently engaged in laying out the necessary equipment to contain the continuous gas outflow. Preparations for the subduing operation are reportedly in place, with the required control fluids already readied. ONGC has indicated that the next phase of the operation is expected to commence at daybreak on Saturday.

In light of the volatile conditions at the site, entry has been restricted to authorised operational personnel only, the statement added.

