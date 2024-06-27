Gauhati High Court Criticises Assam Government For Failing To Respond To PIL On Waterlogging

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has lambasted the Assam government and relevant departments for their lacklustre attitude towards a public interest litigation (PIL) addressing persistent waterlogging in Guwahati.

Gauhati high court chief justice Vijay Bishnoi and justice Kardak Ete, presiding over the division bench, expressed their discontent over the government's laid-back approach despite being given a specific time-frame to respond.

The court underscored the severity of this issue and also highlighted the apparent lack of initiative from the Assam government departments involved.