Gauhati University Launches Climate Internship to Empower Northeast Youth

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AZARA: Gauhati University's Centre for Brahmaputra Studies (CBS) on Thursday launched a month-long summer internship programme titled CLEAR (Climate Change Education for Action and Resilience) to promote climate literacy, resilience and sustainable development among young learners.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof. Dhruba Jyoti Saharia, Director of the Centre for Brahmaputra Studies, with nearly 250 students from universities, colleges and academic institutions across the North-East participating in the online internship.

Designed as an interdisciplinary learning platform, the programme aims to equip participants with knowledge of climate change, disaster risk reduction, environmental sustainability, river basin management, climate communication and community resilience. Experts from academia, government agencies, disaster management authorities, environmental organisations, media and development institutions will conduct lectures and interactive sessions during the internship.

Apart from classroom learning, the programme includes practical assignments and field-based activities to help participants apply their knowledge to real-world environmental and developmental challenges.

Addressing the inaugural session, Prof. Saharia said climate change had become a lived reality for communities across the Brahmaputra Basin and the North-East. He said the initiative seeks to create a platform where students can engage with experts, gain practical skills and contribute towards climate resilience and sustainable development.

"The future of climate action depends on informed and empowered young people. Participants can serve as climate agents and climate messengers, advancing climate action across the region," he said.

Prof. Saharia added that the internship reflects the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises multidisciplinary learning, experiential education and skill development beyond conventional classroom teaching.

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