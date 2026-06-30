Gauhati University launches largest UG summer internship programme in AI, emerging technologies

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AZARA: Gauhati University’s Department of Information Technology on Monday launched the Summer Internship Programme-2026, the largest undergraduate internship initiative ever organised by the university, with participation from 280 students representing Assam, other Northeastern states, and institutions from outside the region.

The internship covers 11 emerging technology domains, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Generative AI, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Cyber Security, Computer Vision, Data Science, Multimedia, VFX, AI for Cognition, and Computer Hardware & Networking. The programme was inaugurated by Assam Education and Information Technology Minister Ranoj Pegu as the chief guest, while Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta attended as the distinguished guest.

Addressing the gathering, Pegu said that the State Government was committed to developing a robust ecosystem for Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence in Assam.

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