Gaurav Gogoi Accuses Assam CM of Misleading Public, Predicts “Wind of Change” in Elections

Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack during his media address at Rajiv Bhawan on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of fabricating allegations and attempting to mislead the public.

“He thinks the people of Assam are foolish enough to believe his wild allegations. He doesn’t respect the intelligence and wisdom of the people of Assam,” Gogoi said, adding that Sarma had made up a “fabricated story” only to hide what he called the corrupt rule of his government.

The Congress leader further alleged that the Chief Minister had “used the chair of Assam’s highest office to enrich his family, amass huge properties, and generate illegal wealth.”

Looking ahead to the next Assembly elections, Gogoi asserted that the people of Assam had already made up their minds. “No matter what Himanta Biswa Sarma says, there will be a strong wind of change. A new government will come one that works not for personal wealth but for the health and education of the poor, for employment of the masses, and for the growth of local industries and artisans,” he said.

