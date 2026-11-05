Justice Delivered: Daughter of Bhudev Bharali Finds Peace After Accused's Death

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA\: “My father, aunt, elder brother, and sister-in-law were killed for no fault of theirs. After the news received early this morning on the 10-day rituals, I hope their souls have found peace.” This comment was made by Ankita Bharali, the daughter of Bhudev Bharali, who was a victim of the Bilas Inn murder case. “We wanted justice, and we have received it. Now, we have to spend the rest of our lives holding onto their good memories in our hearts,” expressed the eldest daughter of Bhudev Bharali, while thanking the public, the Chief Minister, the police administration, and the media.

Ankita Bharali, the eldest daughter of Bhudev Bharali, who was killed in the massacre, expressed her reaction after receiving the news of the death of Ghankanta Gogoi, the main accused in the brutal murder of five people at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati. Ankita Bharai, who was left broken in deep grief after losing her father, aunt, elder brother, and sister-in-law all at once, commented that she found some mental peace upon hearing the news of the accused’s death.

Becoming emotional today, Ankita Bharali said, “Although our family has still not been able to return to normal life, today we feel that we have received justice. God has delivered judgement. Even amidst deep sorrow, I have found some peace today.”

Ankita Bharai especially mentioned that the death of the accused before the lamps lit in memory of the deceased could even go out has brought them peace.

Ankita Bharai expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the entire people of Assam who stood by the Bharai family during this difficult time. “The people of Assam have worked very hard for our justice. Everyone gave us courage and supported us.”

Noting that the Chief Minister had given special importance to the investigation of the incident and kept the police administration active, she said that the Chief Minister’s promptness played a crucial role in the investigation process. In this regard, Ankita Bharali expressed her gratitude not only to the Chief Minister but also to the police administration, ministers, MLAs, the media, and various organizations.

An emotional Ankita said, “We wanted justice, and we have received justice.”

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