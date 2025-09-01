Gauripur: Four-day workshop on terracotta concludes at Nilima Barua Folk Art Museum

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: A four-day terracotta workshop, organized by the Dhubri District Museum, came to end at the Nilima Barua Folk Art Museum at Gauripur on Sunday. The programme was coordinated by District Museum Officer Kritee Kumar Sarma and conducted by experienced demonstrator Debdas Paul from Asharikandi, who imparted training to participants with practical training and artistic insights.

A total of 20 students from different educational backgrounds took part in the workshop with great enthusiasm. Over the four days, they were introduced to the rich tradition of terracotta art, its historical significance, and its continued relevance in modern times.

As an outcome of their training, the participants created nearly 70 terracotta objects, reflecting their creativity, dedication, and newly acquired skills.

The workshop provided intensive hands-on training, covering both wheel-made pottery techniques and hand-modelling practices. A special highlight was the demonstration of crafting the traditional Hatima Putul, a well-known form of terracotta doll that holds cultural importance in Assam.

The process not only familiarized the students with traditional methods but also encouraged them to experiment with designs of their own.

On the concluding day, certificates of participation were distributed to all the students in recognition of their efforts and achievements. The District Museum Officer expressed his appreciation for the active involvement of the participants and the valuable contribution of the demonstrator.

Also Read: Guwahati: Assam holds Rabi Workshop 2025 to boost crop productivity

Also Watch: