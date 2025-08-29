Assam: Boost for Bajali handloom sector through RAMP workshop

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: The handloom and handicraft sector of Bajali got a boost with a daylong workshop under the RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) scheme at Natyamandir, Bajali. Organized by DICC, Bajali, and implemented by ASIDC with NEHHDC, the event trained 150 artisans and entrepreneurs on product design, branding, packaging, quality improvement, digital marketing, and e-commerce expansion.

Experts highlighted government support through ‘Make in Assam,’ ODOP, and GI tagging, encouraging artisans to use platforms like ONDC, GeM, Amazon, and Flipkart for wider reach. A product exhibition and sessions on financial literacy, funding, and export potential further enriched the programme. The workshop ended with certificate distribution and a call to leverage RAMP as a platform to take Bajali’s handloom sector to global markets.

