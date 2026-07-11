Gaurisagar Anganwadi Workers Observe Black Day, Stage Protest Over Pending Demands

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The Central Labour Union of India (CTU) on Wednesday called for the observance of a 'Black Day' across the country by Anganwadi workers and assistants. Following this appeal, the Anganwadi workers and assistants of the ICDS (Integrated Child Development Project Scheme) Office, Gaurisagar Project Committee, staged a protest in front of the office for about two hours despite the scorching heat.

The protest was launched by Gauri Sagar Project Committee President Polly Jyoti Barua and Secretary Arfin Sultana. Later, they handed over a memorandum demanding fulfilment of their demands to the Director of the Women and Child Welfare Department of Assam through Praneeta Borthakur, Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Gaurisagar ICDS project.

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