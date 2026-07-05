NALBARI: Retired Anganwadi workers and helpers await retirement benefits

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Despite the Assam Government’s commitment to ensuring timely retirement benefits for Anganwadi workers and helpers, several retired employees in Nalbari district are still waiting to receive their one-time financial assistance, raising concerns over delays in the implementation of the welfare scheme.

According to information that has recently come to light, a significant number of retired Anganwadi workers and helpers under the Social Welfare Department in Nalbari have not received their retirement assistance even months after superannuation. While complete data from all Child Development Project (CDP) offices under the district is yet to be made available, official records indicate that 43 retired workers and helpers under the Tihu Child Development Project alone are still awaiting payment.

The pending beneficiaries include 27 Anganwadi workers who retired during 2025–26, four workers who retired during 2026–27, and 12 Anganwadi helpers from the 2026–27 batch.

Sources at the Nalbari District Social Welfare Office stated that the details of the retired beneficiaries have already been forwarded to the Directorate of Social Welfare for further action. However, the delay in releasing the funds has left many retirees waiting for benefits that they were entitled to receive immediately after retirement.

In contrast, officials associated with the Borigog Banbhag Child Development Project said that all eligible retired workers and helpers under their project have already received the one-time financial assistance, with no pending cases. Departmental sources further indicated that several retired workers and helpers under the Madhupur, Paschim Nalbari, Barkhetri, and Barbhag Child Development Projects are also yet to receive their retirement benefits, although consolidated district-wide figures are still unavailable.

Adding to the concerns, allegations have also surfaced that at least a few Anganwadi workers received only Rs 2 lakh instead of the sanctioned Rs 4 lakh, though these claims are yet to be officially verified.

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