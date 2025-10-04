Gaurisagar Jestha Nagarik Sanmilani pays tribute to Zubeen Garg with shraddhanjali

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The Gaurisagar Jestha Nagarik Sanmilani paid tribute to popular singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away on September 19 in Singapore. A shraddhanjali programme was held on Thursday, beginning with the lighting of a lamp before the portrait of Zubeen Garg by Dr. Soneswar Bora, president of the Sanmilani, and Muhi Kanta Nath, its former president.

In his speech, Dr. Soneswar Bora said that as long as the Sun and Moon remain above the Earth and the Assamese people live, the name of Zubeen Garg will remain immortal. Muhi Kanta Nath added that the Sanmilani has sought a proper inquiry into the mysterious death of Zubeen Garg and punishment for the guilty.

The programme was anchored by Thanu Bharali, secretary of the Sanmilani. Addressing the gathering, Pabitra Kumar Dutta, former Principal of Dikhowmukh College, said that Zubeen Garg was a role model for the new generation. The meeting was also attended by retired subject teacher, noted storywriter, and founder-Secretary of Gaurisagar Press Club, Prasant Kumar Neog.

