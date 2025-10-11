Viscera Report of Zubeen Garg Case Reaches GMCH, Expert Panel to Review Findings

Guwahati: In a key development in the investigation into the death of Assam’s iconic singer Zubeen Garg, the viscera report has arrived from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Delhi, and has been submitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for expert examination.

Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Munna Prasad Gupta confirmed that an expert committee at GMCH has been formed to analyse the findings and prepare a comprehensive report. The final report will be submitted to the court and simultaneously shared with Zubeen Garg’s family.

“Once GMCH’s expert committee submits its report, it will be placed before the court. The family will receive a copy as part of their legal right,” Gupta said.

Clarifying procedural limitations, Gupta explained that the SIT cannot directly investigate in Singapore, where the singer passed away, due to international legal restrictions. Investigations in foreign countries are governed by the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT). “We have already sent a Mutual Legal Assistance Request through the Ministry of Home Affairs. Singapore’s Attorney General’s Office is processing it,” he added.

Gupta confirmed that summons have been issued to 11 members of the Assam Association Singapore who were reportedly on the yacht with Zubeen Garg. One person has already appeared; others must appear in person, as video conferencing is not allowed.

He also noted that two of Zubeen Garg’s personal security officers have been arrested and are in custody, while other witnesses continue to be examined. Addressing concerns about delays, Gupta said, “The investigation has not been hampered in any way. Even if there is a delay in receiving assistance from Singapore, our line of inquiry remains strong and on track.”

The SIT continues to work methodically to ensure that all legal procedures are followed and justice is delivered.