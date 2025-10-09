Gaurisagar: Tree plantation, cleanliness drive launched in memory of Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The people of the greater Gaurisagar area launched a tree plantation and cleanliness campaign on the banks of Gaurisagar Tank in fond memory of Zubeen Garg n Wednesday. The programme was inaugurated by Pabitra Kumar Dutta, retired Principal (in-charge) of Dikhowmukh College.

In his inaugural address, Dutta said that Zubeen Garg was not only a famous singer but also a voice of protest against anyone who disrespected the Assamese nation. He added that the artist’s death is a great loss to Assam.

The programme was anchored by senior journalist Rajib Dutta, while Jitu Dutta, social worker and owner of Gaurisagar Vinayak Restaurant, said that the late singer was a humanitarian and a true lover of Assam. He also demanded justice for the artist.

Tuaram Kalita, an elderly and religious person, planted a nahar sapling in front of Gaurisagar Higher Secondary Industrial Institute in memory of Zubeen Garg.

At the event, Nabajyoti Saikia, a naturalist from Sivasagar, attended and shared how he was actively associated with Zubeen Garg. The programme was also attended by Thanu Bharali, secretary of Gaurisagar Senior Citizens’ Forum; Runumi Borah, president of Singkhap Mahila Samiti; Binod Bora, former vice-principal of Gaurisagar Higher Secondary Industrial Institute; prominent physician Dr. Gaya Prasad Sarma; and educationist and writer Prasanta Kumar Neog.

Earlier in the meeting, noted litterateur Jibon Krishna Goswami announced that, in association with the people of Gaurisagar, a book fair and a cultural function will be organised every year at Gaurisagar in lasting memory of Zubeen Garg.

Meanwhile, Pabitra Kumar Dutta has also been independently undertaking tree plantation drives on the banks of Gaurisagar Tank for several years. The Vinayak Restaurant family extended full support to the programme.

Also Read: Tree plantation in memory of legendary singer Zubeen Garg at Dhansirighat

Also Watch: