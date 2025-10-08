Tree plantation in memory of legendary singer Zubeen Garg at Dhansirighat

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The nature-loving organization, Aranya Suraksha Samiti, Assam continues to honour the memory of legendary singer Zubeen Garg through a series of tree plantation drives across the state.

On Sunday, a plantation programme was organized at the organization’s central office premises at Dhansirighat, Orang, where several saplings were planted in Zubeen Garg’s remembrance. The event was attended by Krishna Bora, President of Aranya Suraksha Samiti, Assam, Dr Haricharan Das, Chief Secretary, Surya Hazarika, Office Secretary, and a number of distinguished guests and environmental enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, a similar plantation programme was also conducted at Amtola Dergaon in Sonitpur district, where saplings were planted in memory of Zubeen Garg by Village Headman Dhiren Bhuyan. The programme witnessed the presence of Dr Haricharan Das, Chief Secretary of Aranya Suraksha Samiti, Assam, Golok Bora, President of the Sonitpur District Committee of the Samiti, and several local nature lovers.

According to Dr Haricharan Das, the Chief Secretary of the organization, this state-wide tree plantation initiative in memory of Zubeen Garg began from Bilasipara in Dhubri district and will continue up to Sivasagar (Charideo district), symbolizing Zubeen Garg’s eternal bond with Assam’s environment, music, and people.

Also Read: Fair Probe into Zubeen Garg’s death demanded by Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha

Also Watch: