Gayan-bayan’s melodic rhythm brings peace and spiritual strength: Sarbananda Sonowal

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, attended the second biennial full-fledged state convention of the ‘Mridangiya Gayan-Bayan Sanstha, Assam,’ along with a daylong Akhanda Bhagavat Path and a ceremonial programme of Auniati Satra, held at Rajgarh in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Sarbananda Sonowal lauded the organization’s sustained contribution to the practice, preservation, and propagation of the mridangiya gayan-bayan tradition, describing it as an inseparable part of Assam’s cultural life.

“The Mridangiya Gayan-Bayan tradition is an inseparable part of Assam’s cultural life. Through sustained practice and dedication, it has enriched our cultural landscape and inspired younger generations to remain rooted in our classical and folk traditions,” Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The Union Minister said that organizations such as the Mrdangiya Gayan-Bayan Sanstha played a critical role in ensuring that Assam’s rich cultural heritage continued to thrive by connecting tradition with the younger generation through training, performance, and disciplined practice.

Sarbananda Sonowal further added, “Seeing this vast cultural canvas today with my own eyes, I am truly overwhelmed. From time immemorial, the gayan-bayan tradition has been practiced across our villages. I, too, am a son of the village. Since childhood, I have grown up seeing and hearing our Namghars resonate with the sound of the khol and mridanga. The Mridanga is one of the principal auspicious instruments of ancient India. In mythological narratives, it has been described as a ‘divine instrument’. It has no written script or textual manual; instead, it has evolved and endured over generations through a distinct tradition and style. Bringing together the gayan-bayan traditions scattered across Assam’s villages onto a single platform is a matter of great satisfaction and pride. I extend my gratitude to every individual associated with this programme for making this possible today.”

During the programme, Sonowal also felicitated Banshi Bakliyal, a distinguished bayan artiste from Kamarchuk village in Dibrugarh district, in recognition of his decades-long dedication to the practice, training, and performance of mridangiya gayan-bayan. Sonowal conveyed his best wishes to the organizers for their continued efforts in preserving and promoting Assam’s traditional art forms.

The event featured vibrant cultural performances and was attended by Assam Govt’s Culture Minister Bimal Borah, Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli, Auniati Satra Satradhikar Pitambar Dev Goswami, Assam Petrochemicals Ltd Chairman Bikul Deka, and other dignitaries, cultural practitioners, and members of the public.

Also Read: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s convoy involved in accident; 6 injured