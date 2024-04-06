General Observer inspects poll preparations ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

SIVASAGAR: General Observer of 18 Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections M Satyasarada Devi visited different parts of 95-Demow LAC in Sivasagar Election District on Thursday to oversee poll preparations in connection to the ensuing 18th Lok Sabha Elections, 2024 . She reviewed the door-to-door voting process of voters above 85 years of age and differently-abled voters. Later, she held a meeting with all the officers in charge of the election cells in presence of District Election Officer and Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav at Sukafa Conference Hall in Sivasagar to take stock of the progress of poll preparations. The second phase of randomization process of polling officers was also completed in her presence in Sivasagar. Later, she visited the Sibsagar Government HS & MP School and took stock of the construction work and security arrangement of the strong room.

