GNRC doctors highlight epilepsy symptoms and treatment in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: As a part of efforts to eliminate epilepsy, GNRC, Guwahati, on Tuesday organized a press meet at Morigaon Press Club aiming wide publicity on the disease.

In the press meet, two renowned doctors advocated on necessary treatments for up to 70 percent recovery from the disease. “There are more than 300,000 epilepsy patients in Assam and out of them, 10,000 cases are from Morigaon district alone. Of these, 4,000 epilepsy patients are being treated at GNRC Hospital in Guwahati,” said Dr Prasenjit Deka and Dr Paranjyoti Barman. The two experts arrived in Morigaon on Tuesday with five well-equipped vehicles as part of an awareness campaign on epilepsy. Experts say that most of the epilepsy diseases remain without being detected and without treatment and that there are more than forty symptoms of epilepsy besides the commonly seen fit which many people are not aware of. They also reflected that people in rural areas believe that the disease is caused by ghosts.

Dr Prasenjit Deka, neurologist at GNRC Hospital, said that there were more than 40 symptoms of epilepsy including sudden trembling, fainting, being stuck in places without any tremors, suddenly seeing light and various types of images, biting of the tongue, etc. He also said that the number of children infected with epilepsy is higher than that of adults and that if the general public is aware of the symptoms of epilepsy, the treatment of the patient could begin sooner and appropriate tests done and proper medicines taken to control it.

Dr Paranjyoti Burman said that surgery could also be used in some of the cases to treat epilepsy.

