GNRC Hospital holds accident awareness programme in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: GNRC Hospital organized a press conference at the Greater Bongaigaon Press Club as part of its Accident Awareness and Prevention Month initiative. Neurologist Dr Paranjyoti Barman, ENT specialist Dr Bedanta Rajbongshi, and Md. Rashidul Islam, Head of Ambulance Services, addressed the media on the causes of road accidents, preventive measures, and the critical importance of timely medical intervention. The doctors highlighted that road accidents remain a leading cause of death in India, with one life lost every 1.9 minutes. They noted that head and spinal injuries are among the most severe outcomes of road accidents. Emphasizing prevention, the speakers urged motorists to wear helmets and seat belts and to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol to significantly reduce fatalities and serious injuries.

