Goalpara Administration Conducts Training on PM-RAHAT Cashless Treatment Scheme

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Goalpara district administration conducted a training programme on Saturday on the PM-RAHAT (Prime Minister Road Accident Victim Hospitalisation and Assured Treatment) scheme, aimed at ensuring cashless treatment for road accident victims. Pranab Kumar Bora, DDC, presided over the meeting in the presence of ADCs Dipmala Gowala and Jagadish Brahma, and others. Under the scheme, the Central Government will cover treatment costs of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for accident victims for up to seven days from the date of the accident, helping ensure timely medical care during the critical 'Golden Hour.'

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