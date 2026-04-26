Goalpara BJP criticizes Opposition’s blocking of Women’s Reservation Bill

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: In a press meet at Vajpayee Bhawan, office of the Goalpara district BJP, the ruling party came down heavily on the Congress and other opposition parties for not supporting the Women's Reservation Bill recently at the Parliament. The meet titled 'Mahila Akrosh,' was addressed by Roopam Goswami, media convenor of the state BJP, and was attended by Dipanko Nath, President of district BJP, advocate Jiten Das, President of AGP, and the leaders from the Rabha Hasong Joint Movement Council.

Goswami argued that the BJP had the highest number of women MPs and was always in favour of the upliftment of the country's women. He said that, on the other hand, the Congress was always against the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill as it did not want larger women's representation in the Parliament.

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