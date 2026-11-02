Police Crack Down on Illegal Gambling Dens in Kamrup Ahead of Diwali

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Ahead of the upcoming Diwali festivities, Palasbari police and Bijaynagar outpost personnel jointly launched a crackdown on illegal gambling at several locations under Palasbari Co-District Superintendent of Police office in Kamrup district on Saturday evening.

Acting on secret intelligence inputs and under the guidance of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kamrup, the operation was led by Palasbari Police Station officer-in-charge Dimpal Gayari along with Bijaynagar outpost officer-in-charge Kaushik Hazarika.

During the operation on October 31, police busted illegal gambling at Gargara, Marabhita, Barpratima and Majkuchi, while two illegal gambling sites were raided at Hatiuwapara. Raids were also conducted at Sarpara under Palasbari police station and Satrapara under Bijaynagar outpost.

The gamblers fled the spots upon seeing the police team. Printed gambling boards, playing counters, containers used for shaking the counters and other materials associated with illegal gambling were seized from the locations.

Legal proceedings have been initiated and efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved in the illegal gambling activities.

Palasbari police has appealed to the public to refrain from gambling and other illegal activities and to report information about such activities to the nearest police station or outpost. The identity of informants will be kept confidential.

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