Goalpara DC Directs Crackdown on Drug De-addiction Centres Following Suspicious Death

Goalpara: A Narco Coordination Committee (NCORD) meeting of Goalpara district was arranged at the conference hall of the District Commissioner on Wednesday. Presided over by District Commisioner Khanindra Choudhury, the meeting had a threadbare discussions upon the different measures taken to ensure a drug free society.

Khanindra Choudhury, also directed the line departments to ensure the enforcement of the prevailing government norms in the private drug de-addiction centres.

A youth from neighbouring Meghalaya state Niksamseng Marak, died in a suspicious condition in a drug de-addiction centre at Goalpara town following which police had apprehended eight persons relating to the matter. As such, DC’s direction has been seen as a strict steps towards these overnight grown institutions. Among others, ADC Pretom Raja, was present on the occasion.

Also Read: Vehicles carrying iron rods pose threat to Pathsala commuters

Also watch: