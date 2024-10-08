Goalpara District Administration Distributes Relief Supplies to 478 Flood-Affected Families

A Correspondent

Goalpara: The Goalpara district administration on Sunday distributed gratuitous relief like wheat brand, flatten rice, jaggery etc. to four hundred seventy eight families who were severely affected by the last week’s incessant rain in Goalpara and neighbouring Meghalaya state that caused flash flood in some places of the district. The areas that came under the flash flood are mostly under the Matia revenue circle. The villages Bamunpara, Karipara, Gojiajani were the worst affected where the district administration immediately employed SDRF to shift people in safer places.

“The water has already receded in the affected areas. However, we are keeping a close eyes on the situation’, said an officer from the district disaster management authority. Meanwhile, the water level remained below the danger level in almost all the rivers of the district and in falling trend.

