Inauguration of "Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Scheme" Held at Demow College with MLA Sushanta Borgohain

A Correspondent

DEMOW: The inauguration ceremony of the “Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Scheme” was held at Demow College. Sushanta Borgohain, Demow Constituency MLA was present in the programme on Sunday. The MLA distributed cheques for the “Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Scheme” to 902 girl students of various educational institutions of Demow Constituency at Demow College on Sunday. In the programme, Partha Khanikar, new ADC in charge of the Demow Co-District, Pritam Das, Demow Circle Officer, Dr.Krishna Jyoti Handique, Principal of Demow College, and a host of dignitaries were present.

Also Read: Tinsukia Celebrates Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardev's 576th Birth Anniversary with All-Assam Quiz Competition

Also watch: