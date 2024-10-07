Meghalaya State Planning Board To Form Expert Panel To Alleviate Traffic Congestion In Shillong

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya State Planning Board (MSPB) Chairman Metbah Lyngdoh chaired a meeting to discuss about the ways in which the escalating traffic congestion in Shillong can be reduced.

The meeting focused on compiling detailed presentations from various departments, including Urban Affairs, Transport, and Public Works Department (PWD). It highlighted their ongoing projects and strategies to provide a viable solution to traffic woes.

It may be noted that as many as 23,000 vehicles travel from Shillong to Sohra on a daily basis and the number stands at 21,000 as far as the journey from Shillong to Guwahati is concerned.