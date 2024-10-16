Goalpara District Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury, bats for strengthening cooperative sector

A Correspondent

Goalpara: Khanindra Choudhury, Goalpara District Commissioner has laid emphasis upon the needful and necessary development of the cooperative sector in Goalpara district.

In a District Cooperative Development Committee (DCDC) meeting arranged at the DC’s conference hall on Tuesday, Khanindra Choudhury, from the chair, urged the veterinary, agriculture, fishery, cooperative departments to take effective steps to bring the cooperative sector at the door steps of the people.

Discussion was also held in order to carry out awareness programme to popularize this sector for the overall economic development of the Gaon panchayats where milk and fishery cooperative committees are still not initiated.

Anupama Chakraborty, district deputy registrar of cooperative department administered the programme in presence of Kalyani Kangkana Das, ADC, manager of NABARD and other line department officers.

Also Read: Power Minister Nandita Gorlosa distributed cheques to 36 civil service aspirants in Dima Hasao District

Also Watch: