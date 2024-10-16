Power Minister Nandita Gorlosa distributed cheques to 36 civil service aspirants in Dima Hasao District

OUR Correspondent

Haflong: Minister for Power, Sports & Youth Welfare etc Nandita Gorlosa distributed cheques under the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) 2022-23 to thirty-six civil service aspirants from different parts of Dima Hasao district in order to support them in pursuing their aspirations without any hurdles on Tuesday. Dima Hasao District Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das was also present along with his officers during the programme.

With an initiative of the MLA of Haflong and Minister Nandita Gorlosa, 36 students mostly belonging to BPL or middle-class families were benefitted with financial assistance given to their economic constraints. Sharing her concern about the education and upliftment in human resources, the minister said that the financial assistant is to motivate them to continue their studies with perseverance and achieve their goals.

Minister Gorlosa shared her desire to inspire them and it is with this thought she also organized the distribution programme at the District Commissioner’s office so as to give them an ample opportunity to interact with the working civil servants serving in Dima Hasao DC office.

Speaking to the students during the interactive session, she said, “Infrastructural development will continue but we should emphasize to develop good human resources for compliance of quality and effective administerial works for government to run the state and country. I hope and wish you all the best and that the money distributed today will be used judiciously for this purpose only.”

