Nomination process begins in Goalpara district for four Assembly constituencies

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The process of collection and submission of nomination papers for the four Legislative Assembly constituencies in Goalpara district has officially begun. The arrangements for filing nominations for the Assembly polls have been made at the multi-purpose hall of the District Commissioner’s office under the supervision of four designated Returning Officers (ROs).

Darshana Chetia, ADC, has been appointed as the Returning Officer for the 12-Jaleswar constituency, Nabajit Pathak, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Goalpara West Subdivision, will serve as the Returning Officer for 13-Goalpara West (ST), Nirmali Barua, ADC, has been appointed as the Returning Officer for 14-Goalpara East, and Arun Kumar Brahma, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Dudhnai Subdivision, will act as the Returning Officer for the 15-Dudhnai (ST) constituency.

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