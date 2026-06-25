Goalpara: Simlitola Tea Estate Reopens After Two Years, Reviving Hope for Workers

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: After remaining shut for nearly two years, the Simlitola tea garden in Assam's Goalpara district was formally reopened on Monday, bringing renewed hope to hundreds of workers and their families dependent on the estate for their livelihood. The reopening of the tea garden is expected to benefit around 300 labourers and employees. During the prolonged closure of the estate, many workers were reportedly forced to migrate to South India in search of daily wage work to sustain their families.

A programme was organised to mark the reopening of the tea garden, which was attended by Dudhnoi MLA Tankeswar Rabha, along with government officials, tea garden workers, locals, and office-bearers of various labour organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Tankeswar Rabha credited Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and State Labour Minister Rameswar Teli for playing proactive roles in facilitating the reopening of the Simlitola tea garden.

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