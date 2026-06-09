Silchar: Eviction drive likely over alleged encroachment in Silcoorie Tea Estate

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Amid reports of alleged encroachment in Silcoorie tea estate in Cachar, Karimganj MP Kripanath Mallah and Udharbond MLA Rajdeep Goala, who are also the president and general secretary of Cachar Cha Shramik Union, respectively, hinted at eviction drives in the area. MP Mallah said that the issue would be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, and action would definitely be taken against suspected Bangladeshi encroachers. Recently, tea garden labourers and locals of Silcoorie claimed that at least 300 bighas of land had been gradually encroached by suspected Bangladeshi nationals over the last few years.

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