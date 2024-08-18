Patalpuri Welfare Society Distributes Fruits to Patients at RN Brahma Civil Hospital on Independence Day

KOKRAJHAR: The Patalpuri Welfare Society (PWS), Kokrajhar distributed fruits among the patients at RN Brahma Civil Hospital, Kokrajhar on the occasion of 78th Independence Day.

Talking to this correspondent, the president of Patalpuri Welfare Society Pradip Brahma who is the retired Additional Director of Information and Public Relations, Government of Assam said the society distributed fruits among the patients of RN Brahma Civil Hospital as a goodwill gesture. The society distributed apples, bananas, eggs and sliced bread to all the registered patients of the 400 bedded hospital under the aegis of Kokrajhar district administration, with the co-operation of RN Brahma Civil Hospital. He also said the society was established in the year 2023 with its head quarter at RN Brahma Road, Kokrajhar with the aims and objective to promote mutual co-operation in the matter of social activities, extend helping hand to support each other at the time of social functions such as marriages, adhya shraddhas and domestic functions as and when called for and extend co-operation and physical health at the time of demise of any person of a family in the last journey for cremation as per individual faith and believe since its inception. The society has been extending welfare services to the society.

