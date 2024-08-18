Morigaon Police Officials Attend Workshop on ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ and Gender Equality Initiatives

Morigaon: A workshop on the theme of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao for the police officials of Morigaon district in connection with 100 days campaigning and enrolment by Sankalp: District Hub for Empowerment of Women, Morigaon under Women and Child Development, Morigaon was held on Saturday at the auditorium hall, Mahila Mehfil.

The workshop was organized to address various issues pertaining to the improvement of sex ratio, gender discrimination, components of Mission Shakti, handling cases related to women and children along with plantation by Superintendent of Police Morigaon, DSWO and HUB team. The workshop was hosted by Binita Bez, Senior Supervisor and was facilitated by Hemanta Kr Das, SP of Home Department, Morigaon.

Also Read: AASU Leads Protest in Sivasagar Against Electricity Price Hike and Smart Meter Implementation

Also watch: