GOC 3 Corps visits Lokra battalion, lauds innovation and community initiatives

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Corps, visited the Lokra battalion of Assam Rifles on Tuesday, informed a press release. On arrival, the General Officer was received and operationally briefed by Commandant of 30 Assam Rifles on the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness, and various initiatives undertaken by the battalion in its area of responsibility. Subsequently, the GOC visited the Idea Innovation Centre of the unit, where he was given a detailed overview of the innovative projects and technological solutions developed by the battalion. He lauded the unit’s efforts towards enhancing operational readiness, efficiency, and adaptability to modern technological advancements, emphasizing the importance of innovation in current security dynamics.

The GOC thereafter proceeded to felicitate children who successfully completed various skill development courses conducted by the battalion. He presented them with certificates and appreciated the commendable efforts of the unit in contributing towards community development and empowerment through such initiatives.

Later, the GOC interacted with all ranks of the Assam Rifles during a ‘Tea with Troops’ session. He commended the personnel for their professionalism, dedication, and exemplary performance during their tenure at Lokra. The General Officer also extended his best wishes to the battalion for continued success and excellence in their forthcoming deployment at Kiphire (Nagaland).

