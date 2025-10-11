Assam Rifles organizes lecture on World Mental Health Day at Lokra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A lecture on World Mental Health Day was organized by Assam Rifles at Lokra on Friday, stated a press release. The event aimed to raise awareness about the importance of mental well-being and to promote a healthy lifestyle. A total of 45 participants, including locals and Assam Rifles personnel attended the event. The lecture aimed at spreading awareness about early signs of stress, the importance of seeking help, and methods to maintain emotional balance. The event concluded with an interactive session, encouraging open discussion on mental health issues.

